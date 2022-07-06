Santos vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Santos will locks horns with Deportivo Tachira at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 on Wednesday. After the first leg in Venezuela ended 1-1 last week, it comes down to the decisive second leg fixture, with the away goal rule getting done away with this season.

Santos fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Flamengo in their last Brazilian Serie A outing on Saturday. Deportivo, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the Venezuelan Premier League with a 1-0 triumph over Mineros de Guayana.

Santos vs Deportivo Tachira Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams across competitions. Santos are undefeated against the visitors, winning one of their three games.

Santos form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Deportivo Tachira form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Santos vs Deportivo Tachira Team News

Santos

Leao Baptistao remains suspended for a red card he received in the group stage. Left-back Felipe Jonatan and right-back Auro tested positive for COVID-19 and will play no part in this fixture.

Madson remains sidelined with an injury, but Peixe should be able to count on the services of Maicon who has recovered from his ailment.

Injured: Madson, Ricardo Goulart.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Leao Baptistao.

Unavailable: Felipe Jonatan, Auro.

Deportivo Tachira

Like in the first leg, Deportivo continue to be without any reported absentees. Manager Alexandre Pallares should field his strongest lineup.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Santos vs Deportivo Tachira Predicted XIs

Santos (4-3-3): Joao Paulo (GK); Lucas Braga, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernandez, Vinicius Zanocelo, Bruno Oliveira; Angelo, Jhojan Julio, Marcos Leonardo.

Deportivo Tachira (4-4-2): Cristopher Varela (GK); Pablo Camacho, Edisson Restrepo, Jose Luis Marrufo, Gabriel Benítez; Yerson Chacon, Francisco Flores, Maurice Cova, Robert Hernandez; Anthony Uribe, Edder Farias.

Santos vs Deportivo Tachira Prediction

With the first leg ending in a draw, both teams will need to step up in this decisive leg. Santos have the home advantage and have recorded their only win against Tachira at home, so they'll be hopeful of a positive outcome here. The hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Santos 2-1 Deportivo Tachira.

