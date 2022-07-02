Santos vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | Brazilian Serie A 2022

Santos will invite Flamengo to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in a mid-table Brazilian Serie A clash on Saturday.

The hosts will look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven games. They have just one win in their last six league games, though, with their previous outing against local rivals Corinthians ending in a goalless draw. Santos were in action against Deportivo Tachira in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, which also ended in a draw (1-1).

Flamengo, meanwhile, have made it two wins across competitions, with their previous league outing against America Mineiro ending in a 3-0 victory. They had secured a 1-0 win in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 on Wednesday against Deportes Tolima.

Santos vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 45 times across competitions since 2001 (two Libertadores games from 1981 also included). Flamengo have a better record in this fixture with 17 wins, while Santos have won 14.

The spoils have been shared 14 times in this fixture, though the last seven meetings between the two inter-state rivals have produced conclusive results.

Santos have drawn five of their last six games in the league, while Flamengo have suffered a defeat in their last three away outings.

The last two meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue ended in wins for Flamengo, with Santos failing to score in both games.

Flamengo have the best passing accuracy (85.7% per game) in the league this season.

Flamengo have just one win on their travels this season, while Peixe are winless at home since May after picking up three straight wins at home.

Santos vs Flamengo Prediction

Santos have struggled to secure a win in the league this season and have just one win in the league since a 4-1 win over Cuiaba in May. Flamengo, meanwhile, have made it two wins in a row across competitions, keeping a clean sheet in both games, so they could have the upper hand at Santos.

Rubro-Negro have fared decently on their recent trips to the State of Sao Paulo and should eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Flamengo.

Santos vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow Cards - Over/under Yellow cards - Over 2.5.

