Santos vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Santos and Flamengo go head-to-head in round 14 of Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday. Cleber Xavier’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to snap their run of four consecutive home defeats against Flamengo and secure their first win at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira since April.

Santos turned in a solid team display last Friday when they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Brazilian lower-tier outfit Desportiva Ferroviária in a friendly fixture.

Xavier’s side now turn their focus to the Serie A, where they have managed just two wins from their last eight games while losing five and claiming one draw since April 20.

Santos have picked up 11 points from their 12 league matches so far to sit 16th in the standings, level on points with 17th-placed Juventude and 18th-placed Vitoria, who have played an extra game.

Meanwhile, Flamengo return to league action on the back of a win as they edged out Sao Paulo 2-0 when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Maracana last Saturday.

This came after an impressive run in the FIFA Club World Cup, where Filipe Luis’ men clinched top spot in Group D with seven points from three matches before losing 4-2 against German powerhouse Bayern Munich in the round of 16 on June 29.

Flamengo have won eight of their 12 Serie A matches so far while losing once and claiming three draws to collect 27 points and sit top of the league table, level on points with second-placed Cruzeiro.

Santos vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Flamengo boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Santos have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Flamengo are unbeaten in five of their most recent six away games across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since the first week of May.

Santos have failed to win their last five home matches, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro on April 17.

Santos vs Flamengo Prediction

Following their strong FIFA Club World Cup campaign, Flamengo returned to league action with a comfortable victory over Sao Paulo last time out and will head into Wednesday’s clash with sky-high confidence. Santos have struggled for consistency this season and we fancy Luis’ men to extend their impressive streak at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira.

Prediction: Santos 1-3 Flamengo

Santos vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

