Santos vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023

Seeking to end their nine-game winless run, Santos host Flamengo at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Sunday (June 25). Jorge Sampaoli’s side, in contrast, are on a four-game winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Santos continued to struggle, as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Corinthians on Thursday. Odair Hellmann’s side have gone nine games without a win, losing five, since a 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama on May 14. With 13 points from ten games, the Alvinegros are 13th in the league table but will move into ninth place with a win.
Meanwhile, Flamengo were sent crashing back to earth in the Serie A, as they lost 4-0 to Red Bull Bragantino last time out. Before that, the Rubro-Negro were unbeaten in six league games, claiming 16 points from a possible 18.
With 19 points from 11 games, Flamengo are fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Atletico Mineiro.
Santos vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Flamengo boast a superior record in the fixture, winning 18 of their last 44 meetings.
- Santos have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 13 times..
- Flamengo have won on their last three visits to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira, scoring seven goals and conceding once since a 4-0 loss in December 2019.
- Santos are winless in five home games across competitions, losing twice since a 3-0 win over Bahia in May.
- The Rubro-Negro are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven Serie A games, winning five times since a 2-1 loss to Athletico Paranaense on May 7.
Santos vs Flamengo Prediction
Fresh off a humbling defeat against Bragantino, Flamengo will head into the weekend looking to find their feet.
Sampaoli’s side take on an out-of-sorts Santos side, who're without a win since mid-May. Considering the same, Flamengo should take a slender win at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.
Prediction: Santos 1-2 Flamengo
Santos vs Flamengo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Flamengo
Tip 2: First to score - Flamengo (The Rubro-Negro have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings with Santos.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)