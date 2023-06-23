Santos vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023

Seeking to end their nine-game winless run, Santos host Flamengo at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Sunday (June 25). Jorge Sampaoli’s side, in contrast, are on a four-game winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Santos continued to struggle, as they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Corinthians on Thursday. Odair Hellmann’s side have gone nine games without a win, losing five, since a 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama on May 14. With 13 points from ten games, the Alvinegros are 13th in the league table but will move into ninth place with a win.

Meanwhile, Flamengo were sent crashing back to earth in the Serie A, as they lost 4-0 to Red Bull Bragantino last time out. Before that, the Rubro-Negro were unbeaten in six league games, claiming 16 points from a possible 18.

With 19 points from 11 games, Flamengo are fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Atletico Mineiro.

Santos vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo boast a superior record in the fixture, winning 18 of their last 44 meetings.

Santos have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 13 times..

Flamengo have won on their last three visits to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira, scoring seven goals and conceding once since a 4-0 loss in December 2019.

Santos are winless in five home games across competitions, losing twice since a 3-0 win over Bahia in May.

The Rubro-Negro are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven Serie A games, winning five times since a 2-1 loss to Athletico Paranaense on May 7.

Santos vs Flamengo Prediction

Fresh off a humbling defeat against Bragantino, Flamengo will head into the weekend looking to find their feet.

Sampaoli’s side take on an out-of-sorts Santos side, who're without a win since mid-May. Considering the same, Flamengo should take a slender win at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Flamengo

Santos vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo

Tip 2: First to score - Flamengo (The Rubro-Negro have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings with Santos.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)

