Santos vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022 

Santos will host Fluminense at the Urbano Caldeira on Monday in the 20th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The Peixe have had mixed results this season, crashing out of the Copa do Brazil and Copa Sudamericana in a week. They were held to a goalless draw by last-placed Fortaleza in their last game. They were fortunate not to have lost the game, as their opponents were the more adventurous team in attack.

Santos sit ninth in the league standings, with 26 points from 19 games. They'll look to string together a consistent run of results in the second half of the season and push for the Copa Libertadores places.

Fluminense, meanwhile, look like a changed side under manager Fernando Diniz and will fancy their title chances as the second half of the season begins. They beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in their last league outing, with Jhon Arias and German Cano netting a quickfire double after the hour mark.

The Tricolor has picked up 34 points from 19 games and sit third in the league table. They are just five points behind league leaders Palmeiras and will look to reduce that gap on Monday.

Santos vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Santos and Fluminense. The hosts have won 17 of those games, while Fluminense have won 15.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent meeting, which ended goalless.

The Tricolor have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture after losing six of their previous eight.

All but one of the Peixe's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Fluminense have picked up 14 points on the road in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, a tally bettered only by first-placed Palmeiras.

Santos vs Fluminense Prediction

Santos are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five games across competitions. They have won their last three home games on the bounce and will hope to maximise their home advantage next week.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last 11 games across competitions, picking up nine wins. They have lost just one game away from home since early May and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Santos 0-1 Fluminense.

Santos vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in Fluminense's last five games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

