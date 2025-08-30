Santos vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Santos will invite Fluminense to the Estádio Urbano Caldeira in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The visitors are ninth in the standings with 27 points, six more than Alvinegro.

The hosts have seen a drop in form, suffering two defeats in a row. They met Bahia in their previous outing and fell to a 2-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second match in a row and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

Fluzão have also endured a poor run of form, suffering two consecutive defeats. They saw their unbeaten streak in the league end after three games last week as they lost 4-2 away to RB Bragantino. Their poor run continued in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals first leg, as they lost 1-0 to Bahia.

Santos vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 108 times in all competitions. They have been closely matched in the head-to-head record, with the visitors having a narrow 43-41 lead in wins. Twenty-four meetings between them have ended in draws.

Only Juventude (12) have suffered more defeats in the Brazilian Serie A than the hosts (11).

Fluzão recorded a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in April, extending their winning streak in this fixture to three games.

Alvinegro have lost four of their last seven league games. They have registered two wins in that period, though only one of them was registered at home.

The visitors are winless in their last four Serie A away games, suffering three defeats. They have scored at least three goals in their last three games.

The hosts have won just one of their last 10 games in this fixture.

Santos vs Fluminense Prediction

Peixe have lost their last two league games, conceding eight goals without scoring. In their previous home game, they lost 6-0 to Vasco da Gama. They have lost just one of their last nine home games in this fixture and have scored at least two goals in six games in that period.

Tricolor failed to score for the first time since July in their Copa do Brasil meeting against Bahia earlier this week and will look to improve upon that record. They are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture while keeping clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Both teams have seen a drop in form recently, and considering their recent history, we back them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Fluminense

Santos vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

