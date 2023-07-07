Santos vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos and Goias go head-to-head at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on Sunday.

The hosts, who are without a win since early May, will head into the weekend looking to arrest their slump and get their season back on track.

Santos failed to find their feet in Serie A as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Cuiaba last Sunday.

Paulo Turra’s side have now gone 12 straight games without a win across all competitions, losing seven and claiming five draws since May’s 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama.

Santos are currently 14th in the league standings, having picked up 13 points from their 13 matches so far.

Like the hosts, Goias continue to struggle for results in the league as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Coritiba last time out.

Armando Evangelista’s side have now failed to win six of their last seven league matches, losing four and picking up two draws since mid-May.

With 11 points from 13 matches, Goias are currently 17th in the Serie A table, just four points above rock-bottom Coritiba.

Santos vs Goias Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Santos hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 30 meetings between the sides.

Goias have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

The Verdão are on a three-match winning streak against Santos, scoring seven goals and conceding four since a 3-2 loss in October 2020.

Turra’s men are without a win in their last 12 matches across all competitions, including three straight defeats in their last three Serie A matches.

Goias have managed just one league win away from home this season while losing five and claiming one draw in their seven matches so far.

Santos vs Goias Prediction

While Santos’ current form is nothing to write home about, they take on a Goias side who have struggled to grind out results on the road. We predict a cagey affair at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira, with the hosts coming out on top.

Prediction: Santos 2-1 Goias

Santos vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the teams)

