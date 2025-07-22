Santos vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos play host to Internacional at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday. This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two teams since October 2023, when Internacional stormed to an emphatic 7-1 victory on home turf.

Ad

Santos were outclassed by 10-man Mirassol last Saturday as they suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat when they two sides squared off at the Estádio Municipal José Maria de Campos Maia.

Before that, Cleber Xavier’s men were on a run of three consecutive victories, claiming consecutive league wins over Fortaleza and Flamengo on either side of beating Desportiva 3-1 in a friendly on July 11.

Santos find themselves in the relegation zone after the first 14 matches as they sit 17th in the Serie A standings, level on 14 points with 16th-placed Vasco da Gama.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Internacional secured consecutive league victories for the first time this season as they edged out Ceara 1-0 at the Estádio Beira-Rio last weekend.

This followed a similar 1-0 home win over Vitoria on July 12, a result which saw Roger Machado’s side’s run of six straight Serie A games come to an end.

Internacional have picked up 17 points from their 14 league matches so far to sit 12th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed Gremio.

Ad

Santos vs Internacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Internacional boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Santos have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Internacional are unbeaten in their last six games against Xavier’s men, claiming two wins and four draws since a 2-0 defeat in November 2020.

Santos have failed to win five of their most recent six home games across all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since late April.

Internacional are yet to taste victory away from home in Serie A this season, losing three and claiming four draws from their seven matches so far.

Ad

Santos vs Internacional Prediction

Santos and Internacional find themselves separated by just three points in the bottom half of the table and this makes for a thrilling matchup at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira.

While Internacional have upped the ante of late, they have struggled for results on the road and we predict Santos will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Internacional

Ad

Santos vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last 10 clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More