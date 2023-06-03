Santos vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023

With disappointment from their Copa do Brasil exit still lingering in the air, Santos take on Internacional in round nine of the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday (June 3).

Santos suffered a Round-of-16 exit from the Copa de Brasil on Wednesday when they were beaten on penalties by Bahia following a 1-1 aggregate draw. Odair Hellmann’s side have lost their last three games across competitions, including a 2-0 defeat at Red Bull Bragantino in the Serie A on May 28.

However, Santos now return home, where they're unbeaten this year, with their last defeat at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira coming on November 13, when they lost 2-0 to Fortaleza.

Meanwhile, Internacional picked up a third win on the spin in midweek when they beat America Mineiro on penalties to reach the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. Mano Menezes’ side now turn their attention to the Serie A, where they picked up a 2-0 victory over Bahia on May 28 to snap their four-match losing streak.

With ten points from eight games, Internacional are 13th in the league table, one point and one place behind Santos.

Santos vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Internacional holds a slight upper hand in the fixture, having picked up 16 wins from the last 44 meetings.

Santos have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

The Alvinegro are unbeaten at home since the turn of the year, winning seven times in 14 outings.

Internacional have lost all but one of their last five away games across competitions, with a 2-1 win over Metropolitanos in the Copa Libertadores in May being the exception.

Santos vs Internacional Prediction

Still licking their wounds from the cup exit, Santos will head into the weekend looking to restore some pride. Hellmann’s side are unbeaten at home this year and should see off Internacional, who have lost four of their last five outings on the road.

Prediction: Santos 2-0 Internacional

Santos vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in all but one of their last five clashes.)

