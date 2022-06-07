Santos vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos play host to Internacional at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on Thursday.

The visitors will want to get one over the Alvinegro, having failed to win any of the last three meetings between the sides since August 2020.

Santos failed to secure three points last Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient Athletico Paranaense side.

They have now failed to win any of their last four games across all competitions, picking up three draws and losing one since May’s 1-0 victory over Union La Calera in the Copa Sudamericana.

With 12 points from nine games, Santos are currently ninth in the Serie A standings, two points and two places off Thursday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Internacional maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a 2-0 victory away to Red Bull Bragantino last time out.

They are now unbeaten in 13 consecutive games across all competitions and in each of their last eight Serie A games since a 2-0 loss to Atletico Mineiro in April’s league opener.

Next up is the challenge of taking on an opposing side who they have failed to defeat in each of the last three meetings between the teams.

Santos vs Internacional Head-To-Head

Internacional boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides. Santos have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while 14 games have ended all square.

Santos Form Guide: D-L-D-D-W

Internacional Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Santos vs Internacional Team News

Santos

Santos will take to the pitch without John, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Angelo Borges and Kevin Malthus are both recuperating from thigh and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Angelo Borges, Kevin Malthus

Suspended: None

COVID-19: John

Internacional

The visitors remain without Wesley Moraes, Matheus Cadorini, Rodrigo Moledo, Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Boschilia, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Wesley Moraes, Matheus Cadorini, Rodrigo Moledo, Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Boschilia

Suspended: None

Santos vs Internacional Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-4-2): João Paulo; Felipe Jonatan, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Lucas Pires; Guilherme Camacho, Sandry, Leo Baptistao, Vinicius Zanocelo; Ricardo Goulart, Lucas Braga

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Gabriel Mercado, Rene; Gabriel, Rodrigo Dourado; Edenilson, Alan Patrick, Johnny; David

Santos vs Internacional Prediction

Looking at the history of this fixture, we can expect a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other. Internacional head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Internacional

