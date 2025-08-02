Santos vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4th 2025

Santos will host Juventude at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Monday in another round of the 2025 Brasileiro Serie A campaign. The home side have struggled to readjust to life in the top flight and find themselves in the drop zone with just 15 points as the midpoint of the season fast approaches.

Ad

They played out a 2-2 draw with last-placed Sport Recife in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a disappointing defeat after their opponents went two goals up in the 70th minute before Gabriel Bontempo and João Basso netted late goals to rescue a point for Peixe.

Juventude have not fared any better than their midweek opponents in the league this season, and also have work to do if they are to beat the drop. They were beaten 3-0 by Bahia last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit second-from-bottom in the Serie A table with just 11 points from 15 matches and will be desperate for a positive result next week.

Santos vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 25th meeting between the two teams. Santos have won 11 of their previous matchups while Juventude have won four times, with their other nine contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Brasileirao Serie A clash back in October 2022, which Peixe won 4-1.

Santos have managed just one clean sheet in their last six league games.

Juventude have the second-worst offensive and worst defensive records in the Brazilian top flight this season, with 10 goals scored and 32 conceded.

Alvinegro have picked up eight points at home in the league this term. Only Sport (3) have managed fewer.

Ad

Santos vs Juventude Prediction

Santos are on a three-game winless run in the league after winning three of their previous four. They, however, remain favorites heading into the midweek clash thanks to their home advantage and will hope to capitalize on that.

Verdao, meanwhile, have lost all but one of their last six matches, failing to score any goals in each of the five defeats. They have failed to pick up a single point on the road in the league this term and could lose this here as well.

Ad

Prediction: Santos 1-0 Juventude

Santos vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Santos to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More