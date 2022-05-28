Santos vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Palmeiras will be aiming to move to the top of the Brasileiro Serie A standings when they visit the Estádio Urbano Caldeira to face Santos on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game fresh off the back of reaching the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Santos continued their Copa Sudamericana title hunt last Tuesday as they held on for a 1-1 draw with Argentine outfit Banfield to beat second-placed Union La Calera to a place in the playoffs.

They have now turned their attention to Serie A, where they have failed to win any of their last two outings, losing one and picking up one draw in that time.

With 11 points from seven games, Santos are currently sixth in the Serie A standings, level on points with seventh-placed Fluminense.

Elsewhere, Palmeiras made it five wins on the spin last time out when they comfortably brushed aside Deportivo Tachira 4-1 to finish top of Group A in the Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras are currently unbeaten in each of their last 13 outings across all competitions, dating back to April’s 3-2 loss to Ceara.

Palmeiras could move top of the Serie A standings with maximum points this weekend as they have picked up 12 points from seven games to sit just two points off first-placed Corinthians.

Santos vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head

With 26 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Palmeiras boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Santos have picked up 21 wins in that time, while 14 games have ended all square.

Palmeiras have won each of their most recent five games against the hosts and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings since November 2019.

Santos Form Guide: D-D-W-L-W

Palmeiras Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Santos vs Palmeiras Team News

Santos

Santos will take to the pitch without the duo of Angelo Borges and Kevin Malthu, who have been sidelined through thigh and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Angelo Borges, Kevin Malthu

Suspended: None

Palmeiras

The visitors’ injury list is even more hefty by comparison as the likes of Mayke, Raphael Veiga, Joaquín Piquerez, Gabriel Veron, Jailson and Luan all continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Mayke, Raphael Veiga, Joaquín Piquerez, Gabriel Veron, Jailson, Luan

Suspended: None

Santos vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Lucas Pires; Vinicius Zanocelo, Rodrigo Fernández; Leo Baptistao, Bryan Angulo, Jhojan Julio; Marcos Leonardo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo Cerqueira, Jorge; Zé Rafael, Danilo; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony; Rafael Navarro

Santos vs Palmeiras Prediction

Palmeiras head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the division, winning each of their last five games across all competitions. We predict they will extend their dominance over the hosts and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Santos 1-2 Palmeiras

