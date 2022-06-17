Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th June 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos play host to Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Sunday.

The Alvinegro head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight games against the visitors and will look to continue that form.

Santos, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the Serie A last Wednesday, seeing off Juventude 2-1 away from home.

Before that, the Alvinegro were on a six-game winless run across competitions, claiming five draws and one loss. With 17 points from 12 games, Santos are eighth in the league standings, level on points with Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Bragantino maintained their new-found form, claiming a thrilling 4-2 victory over Coritiba last time out.

They are now unbeaten in three straight outings, picking up two wins and a draw since ending a nine-match winless streak. While they'll look to keep the ball rolling, next up for them is an opposing side they have failed to beat in eight attempts since 2018.

Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Santos boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming five wins from the last 14 meetings between the two teams.

Bragantino have managed two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Santos head into the game unbeaten in eight games against Mauricio Barbieri’s side.

Santos and Bragantino have avoided defeat in their last four and three games respectively.

However, the Alvinegro have failed to win their last four home games, losing one and drawing thrice.

Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

With Santos and Bragantino level on points in the standings, a cagey affair with little goalmouth action could ensue. They head into the game in similar form, so the spoils could be shared on Sunday.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Red Bull Bragantino.

Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams).

