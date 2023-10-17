Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures, as Santos and Red Bull Bragantino go head-to-head at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira on Thursday (October 19).

Santos continued their surge from the bottom end of the league table with a 2-1 win over Palmeiras last time out. Marcelo Fernandes’ men have now won three consecutive games for the first time since April, scoring eight goals and conceding three since a 3-0 loss against Cruzeiro in September.

With 30 points from 26 games, Santos are 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Bragantino were denied a fourth win on the bounce in their last outing before the international break, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletico Paranaense.

However, Pedro Caixinha’s men have gone seven games without defeat across competitions since o a 1-0 defeat to Piracicaba on August 26. With 46 points from 26 games, Red Bull are second in the Serie A table, nine points behind first-placed Botafogo.

Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 17 meetings, Santos boast a superior record in the fixture. Red Bull have won thrice in that period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Caixinha’s men are winless in five visits to the Estadio Urbano Caldeira, losing once, since a 1-0 win in January 2018.

Santos have lost just one of their last seven home games, winning thrice since July.

Bragantino are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning four since a 1-0 loss to Piracicaba in August.

Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

While Santos have endured an underwhelming campaign, they appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks. However, Bragantino are one of the most in-form sides in the division and should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Bragantino

Santos vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of their last seven meetings.)