Santos vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022

Santos and Sao Paulo will square off at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Sunday in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The Alvinegro head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four home games across competitions and will look to march on in the same vein.

Santos were denied a consecutive away wins when they fell to a 1-0 at America Mineiro on Sunday. Before that, the Alvinegro were on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, picking up two draws and two wins.

With 30 points from 22 games, Santos are tenth in the Brasileiro Serie A standings, one point and one place above their visitors.

Meanwhile, following a 1-0 first leg win over America Mineiro on July 29, Sao Paulo visited the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio on Thursday. They played out a 2-2 draw to progress to the last four of the Copa do Brasil.

They have now turned their attention to the Serie A, where they ended their six-game winless with their 3-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino. Sao Paulo head into the weekend with three wins in their last six away games across competitions.

Santos vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 64 meetings between the two teams, Santos boast a superior record in this fixture.

Sao Paulo have picked up 22 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Santos are winless in their last three games against the visitors, losing twice and claiming a draw since a 2-0 victory in June 2021.

Sao Paulo have failed to win their last three away games in the league, picking up two points from a possible nine.

Santos are unbeaten in four games, claiming a draw and three wins since their Copa Sudamericana defeat against Deportivo Tachira on July 7.

Santos vs Sao Paulo Prediction

With just one point and one place separating the two teams in the league standings, both sides should come out guns blazing in search of all three points. Santos should claim a slender victory against a Sao Paulo side that have managed just one away win in the league all season.

Prediction: Santos 2-1 Sao Paulo

Santos vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Santos

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven games between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have more than five bookings in six of their last eight clashes.)

