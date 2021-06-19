Santos vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Santos host Sao Paulo at Urbano Caldeira in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday. This will be the first San-Sao derby of the season and it is sure to be a feisty one.

Neither team have had the strongest start to the campaign and will be looking to kickstart their season with a win on Sunday.

Santos are currently 13th in the table and will be going into the game following their 1-0 defeat against Fluminense in midweek. Fernando Diniz will hope his side can put the loss behind them and produce a strong performance against their rivals on Sunday.

Sao Paulo, on the other hand, have had a torrid start to their season. Hernan Crespo's side are currently 16th in the league, having taken only two points from their opening four fixtures.

A loss on Sunday could see the Soberano end the weekend in the relegation zone.

Agora, o Santos se prepara para o #SANxSÃO da próxima rodada. — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) June 18, 2021

Apart from the points at stake, both sides will be eager to win the derby and that is sure to make for an exciting clash.

Santos vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo just edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Santos only winning one.

Sao Paulo demolished Santos the last time the two sides met, earlier this year.

Santos Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Sao Paulo Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Santos vs Sao Paulo Team News

Dani Alves is still a huge miss for Sao Paulo

Santos

Alison was suspended for the game on Sunday. Apart from that, Santos have no new injuries to worry about.

Carlos Sanchez, Jobson, Rafael Longuine and Raniel are still unavailable for selection due to injury.

Injured: Carlos Sanchez, Jobson, Rafael Longuine, Raniel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alison

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo will have a host of players missing for Sunday's game. Rodrigo Nestor picked up a red card last time out and is suspended for the game.

Hernanes, Dani Alves, Miranda, William da Silva, Luan Santos, Martin Benitez and Walce are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Hernanes, Dani Alves, Miranda, William da Silva, Luan Santos, Martin Benitez, Walce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rodrigo Nestor

Santos vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

📍 CT da Barra Funda



Preparativos para o primeiro clássico no @Brasileirao 👇



🆚 Santos

🏟 Vila Belmiro

🗓 20/06/2021 (domingo)

⏰ 18h15#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪



📸 Erico Leonan / saopaulofc — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) June 18, 2021

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John Victor; Jonathan, Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe, Para; Jean Mota, Guilherme Camacho; Marcos Guilherme, Gabriel Pirani, Marinho; Kaio Jorge

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tiago Volpi; Reinaldo, Leo, Bruno Alves, Igor Vinicius; Gabriel Sara, Lizeiro; Joao Rojas, Luciano Neves, Emiliano Rigoni; Eder

Santos vs Sao Paulo Prediction

They are both strong teams but Santos should be able to take advantage of a weakened Sao Paulo side.

We predict a tight game with Santos taking all three points.

Prediction: Santos 1-0 Sao Paulo

