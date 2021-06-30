Santos vs Sport Recife prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Santos host Sport Recife at Urbano Caldeira Stadium in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, with the sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Santos are currently sixth in the league and have been in good form of late. Fernando Diniz's side have only lost once in their last eight games across all competitions. The Peixe have a chance to potentially move up to second in the table with a win over Sport Recife on Thursday.

Sport Recife, on the other hand, have had a poor start to their campaign, having won only one league game so far. Umberto Louzer's side have been in terrible form, with six losses from their last 10 games across all competitions.

The Leao are currently 15th in the table, only a point above the relegation zone.

Além da despedida do Vlad e da visita do Rayo, também tivemos muito treino nesta tarde no CT Rei Pelé. Amanhã tem Peixão! ⚪⚫



📸 Ivan Storti / Santos FC pic.twitter.com/Zcu6sXmnq8 — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) June 30, 2021

This could be a great chance for Santos to move up the table when they take on a poor Sport Recife side on Thursday.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Santos vs Sport Recife Head-to-Head

Santos have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Sport Recife winning only one.

Santos beat Sport Recife 4-2 the last time the two sides met back in November 2020. Goals from Marinho, Lucas Braga, Bruniho and Yeferson Soteldo were enough to secure the win for the Peixe. Maquinhos and Leandro Barcia got on the scoresheet for the Leao.

Santos Form Guide: D-L-W-D-W

Sport Recife Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Santos vs Sport Recife Team News

Maidana will be a huge miss for Sport Recife

Santos

Santos have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win over Atletico Mineiro last time out. However, Marinho will be suspended for the game on Thursday.

Jobson, John Victor, Alison, Rafael Longuine, Raniel and Sandry are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jobson, John Victor, Alison, Rafael Longuine, Raniel, Sandry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marinho

Sport Recife

Maidana and Sander picked up injuries in midweek and are unavailable for Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, Igor and Leandro Barcia are still on the road to recovery, having picked up knee injuries prior to the season.

Injured: Maidana, Sander, Igor, Leandro Barcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santos vs Sport Recife Predicted XI

Últimos preparativos para o jogo com o Santos #PeloSportTudo #Brasileirão pic.twitter.com/rv3aKwmQdf — Sport Club do Recife (@sportrecife) June 29, 2021

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Paulo; Jonatan, Luan Peres, Luiz Felipe, Para; Ivonei Junior, Jean Mota, Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga, Kaio Jorge

Sport Recife Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mailson; Junior, Sabino, Rafael Thyere, Hayner; Paulinho, Marcao, Thiago, Thiago Neves; Santiago Viveros, Andre

Santos vs Sport Recife Prediction

It's hard to see Santos losing this game, given the form both teams are in and the clearly superior run for the hosts at the moment.

We predict Santos will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Santos 2-0 Sport Recife

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Peter P