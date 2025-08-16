Santos vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Santos play host to Vasco da Gama at the Estádio do Morumbi on Sunday. Fernando Diniz’s men have failed to win their five away games in this fixture since November 2017 and will head into the weekend looking to end this seven-year run.
Santos turned in a resilient team display last Sunday when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro at the Estadio Mineirao.
Before that, Neymar netted a brace to inspire Cleber Xavier’s men to a 3-1 victory over Juventude on August 5, a result which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.
Santos have picked up 21 points from their 18 Serie A matches so far to sit 14th in the league table, three points behind 12th-placed Internacional in the final Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot.
Elsewhere, Vasco da Gama were denied consecutive victories for the first time since May as they played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Mineiro last weekend.
Before that, Diniz’s men booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil on August 8, when they secured a 3-1 victory over CSA to complete a 3-1 aggregate win over the Serie C side.
Vasco have won just four of their 17 Serie A matches so far while losing nine and claiming four draws to collect 16 points and sit 17th in the standings, two points behind 16th-placed Vitoria, just above the relegation zone.
Santos vs Vasco da Gama Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 18 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Santos boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Vasco da Gama have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.
- Santos are unbeaten in their most recent five home games against Diniz’s side, picking up three wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in November 2017.
- Vasco da Gama are without a win in 16 of their last 17 away matches across all competitions, losing 10 and claiming six draws since the first week of March.
Santos vs Vasco da Gama Prediction
Santos have upped the ante of late, picking up two wins from their most recent two outings, and they will head into Monday’s clash looking to move into the Copa Sudamericana qualifying places. Vasco’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about, and we see them struggling at the Estádio do Morumbi once again.
Prediction: Santos 2-0 Vasco da Gama
Santos vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Santos to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Vasco’s last seven matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)