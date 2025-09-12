Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th September 2025 

Sao Paulo host Botafogo at the MorumBIS in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Ad

The Soberano saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out with a 1-0 loss to Cruzeiro on August 30.

Matheus Pereira broke their resistance in the 64th minute to condemn the side to their sixth top-flight loss of the season.

Now with 32 points from 22 games, Hernán Crespo's side are down in seventh position in the league standings. Sao Paolo still have some work to do to climb into the Copa Libertadores group stage spots, though their results have visibly improved under Crespo.

Ad

Trending

The Argentinian great replaced Luis Zubeldia at the helm on 18 June, and has won six games in 10 so far. For context, Sao Paolo had won just twice in 12 games of the league season until then and were languishing in 15th place. Under Crespo, they've climbed eight spots in just two months and could be headed for a much higher position at this rate.

Meanwhile, Botafogo have accrued three points more than Sao Paulo and sit two places above them in the standings. Since a 1-0 home loss against Palmeiras on 18 August, the Fire have recovered to beat Juventude and Bragantino in succession and get their campaign back on track.

Ad

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 clashes between the sides before, with Botafogo winning 16 times over Sao Paulo and losing on 20 occasions

After winning thrice in a row over Botafogo, Sao Paulo have failed to win any of their next 10 fixtures, losing five (including the penalty shootout loss in the Libertadores quarter-finals)

After going seven clashes without a stalemate, Sao Paolo and Botafogo have drawn five of their next six, including a 2-2 draw in their earlier league meeting this season

Ad

Sau Paolo vs Botafogo Prediction

Botafogo are the stronger team on paper and come into the fixture on the back of consecutive wins, which gives them some momentum here. São Paulo have also seen a good run lately under Crespo, and can give their visitors a tough run for their money.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Botafogo

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More