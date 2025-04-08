Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Sao Paulo will host Alianza Lima at the Estadio do MorumBIS on Thursday in the second group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of form in domestic action since the start of February and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week.

They kicked off their Copa Libertadores campaign in Argentina last week, beating Talleres 1-0, with Alisson netting a long-range strike to open his account for the year and hand the Brasileirao Serie A outfit maximum points on the road.

Alianza Lima have also struggled for form of late and have work to do if they are to advance from Group D. They were beaten 1-0 by Paraguayan side Libertad in their group opener last week and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in their opposition box throughout the contest.

The visitors then went on to play a 1-1 draw against Universitario in the league at the weekend and will be keen to bounce back here.

Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Sao Paulo and Alianza, with the visitors winning all four of their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2007 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign, with Soberano winning the group-stage clash 2-0.

Los negros are without a clean sheet in their last four matches and have managed just one in their last eight.

Sao Paulo are three-time winners of the Copa Libertadores and have finished as runners-up on another three occasions. Alianza, meanwhile, have never won the continental showpiece, with their best performance in the competition being semifinal finishes in 1976 and 1978.

Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Soberano are undefeated in their last three matches and have lost just one of their last six. They have lost just once on home turf since the turn of the year and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Alianza, meanwhile, are winless in their last four matches after winning all but one of their previous six. They have won just two away games all year and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Alianza Lima

Sao Paulo vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight matches)

