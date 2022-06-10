Sao Paulo vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The 2022 Brasileiro Serie A campaign continues this weekend and will see Sao Paulo host America Mineiro on Saturday.

Sao Paulo have had mixed results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Coritiba last time out, with Jonathan Calleri's early opener being canceled out by their opponents just before the hour mark.

The Tricolor Paulista sit sixth in the league standings with 15 points from 10 games. With the league season still in its infancy, they are just four points from the top of the table and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

America Mineiro are struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 2-0 by a clinical Ceara outfit in their last game, failing to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result on the night.

The visitors have picked up 14 points from 10 games this season and sit ninth in the league table. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Sao Paulo vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Sao Paulo and America Mineiro. The hosts have won four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won half that tally. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which America Mineiro won 2-0.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: D-D-D-D-W

America Mineiro Form Guide: L-W-D-D-L

Sao Paulo vs America Mineiro Team News

Sao Paulo

Nikao, Andres Colorado and Gabriel Sara are all injured and will not play on Sayurday while Robert Arboleda is away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Nikao, Andres Colorado, Gabriel Sara

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Robert Arboleda

Suspended: None

America Mineiro

The visitors will be without the services of Indio Ramírez, Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia and Iago Maidana this weekend as they are all injured. Jori, Berrio and Edu are all unfit and are doubts for this one.

Injured: Indio Ramírez, Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia, Iago Maidana

Doubtful: Jori, Berrío, Edu

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs America Mineiro Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Jandrei; Leo, Miranda, Diego; Luan; Reinaldo, Nestor, Igor Gomer, Raphinha; Luciano Neves, Jonathan Calleri

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jailson (GK); Marlon Lopes, German Conti, Eder, Patric; Lucas Kal; Felipe Azevedo, Ale, Juninho, Everaldo; Aloisio

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Sao Paulo vs America Mineiro Prediction

Sao Paulo are undefeated in their last 14 games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 18. However, they have drawn their last four league games and will be targeting victory here.

America Mineiro have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won just one away league game this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 America Mineiro

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far