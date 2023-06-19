Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21, 2023

Sao Paulo and Athletico Paranaense return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head on Wednesday (June 21).

The two sides are separated by just one point and one place in the league table, so a thrilling contest could ensue at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium.

Sao Paulo were condemned to a second consecutive Serie A defeat last time out, as they were beaten 2-0 by Palmeiras at home. That followed a 2-0 loss to Gremio on June 4, which snapped their seven-match unbeaten run in the league.

Sandwiched between the two defeats, Dorival Junior’s side thrashed Deportes Tolima 5-0 on June 8 to secure their spot in the knockouts of the Copa Sudamericana.

Elsewhere, Athletico's winless run against America Mineiro extended to four games last time out, as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at the Arena Independência.

Before hat, Paulo Turra’s men were on a run of three wins, including a 1-0 victory over Libertad in the Copa Libertadores on June 6. With 16 points from ten games, Athletico are seventh in the standings, one point above Sau Paulo.

Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 47 meetings Sao Paulo hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Athletico have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games against the Rubro-Negro, winning thrice since October 2017.

Athletico are on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning thrice since the start of June.

The Tricolor have won all but one of their opening five Serie A home games this season, with the loss against Palmeiras last time out being the exception.

Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Considering past results between the two sides, expect an end-to-end affair. While Turra’s men have put together a fine run of form recently, but the Tricolor have been rock-solid at home this season and should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Athletico

Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Sao Paulo’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last eight meetings.)

