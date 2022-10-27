Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October, 2022

Sao Paulo host Atletico Goianiense at the Morumbi in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons.

Sao Paulo are currently 9th in the league, one point off the top seven. Rogerio Ceni's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Atletico Goianiense on Thursday.

Atletico Goianiense, on the other hand, are currently 17th in the league, one point away from safety. Eduardo Baptista's side have been in strong form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Sao Paulo on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an exciting contest.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sao Paulo have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, wtih Atletico Goianiense winning the other two.

Sao Paulo came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met, in the finals of the Copa Sudamericana, back in September. Patrick's brace was enough to secure the win on the night.

Sao Paulo have the joint 5th best attack in the league, having scored 46 goals in their 33 games so far this season.

Atletico Goianiense have the 4th worst defense in the league, having conceded 49 goals in their 33 games far this season.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Sao Paulo will have a host of players missing for the game, with Alisson, Caio Matheus, Diego, Gabriel Neves, Igor VInicius, Miranda and Robert Arboleda all out due to injury. Meanwhile, Emerson, Ramon and Ronaldo are all unavailable for Atletico Goianiense.

Despite both teams being in similar form recently, Sao Paulo should have enough quality to come get past Atletico Goianiense on Thursday. We predict Sao Paulo will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Atletico Goianiense

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Goianiense Betting Tips

Atlético Goianiense @ACGOficial



20 jogadores estão relacionados para o jogo. Todos os detalhes no site oficial do Dragão:



#DRAGÃO #SAOxACG

📸: Alan Deyvid-ACG O Atlético Goianiense finalizou a preparação para enfrentar o São Paulo! Focados no objetivo!20 jogadores estão relacionados para o jogo. Todos os detalhes no site oficial do Dragão: bit.ly/3TGUMce 📸: Alan Deyvid-ACG O Atlético Goianiense finalizou a preparação para enfrentar o São Paulo! Focados no objetivo! 🇹🇹🔥20 jogadores estão relacionados para o jogo. Todos os detalhes no site oficial do Dragão: bit.ly/3TGUMce#DRAGÃO #SAOxACG📸: Alan Deyvid-ACG https://t.co/loOquiAcfX

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Atletico Goianiense have one of the worst attacks in the league)

Tip 3 - Jonathan Calleri to score (The striker has 15 goals in 31 games so far this season)

