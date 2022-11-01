Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2, 2022

Sao Paulo will host Atletico Mineiro at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in round 35 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday (November 2).

The Tricolor Paulista are unbeaten in four games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Sao Paulo continued their late push for a Copa Libertadores qualifications with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Goianiense on Thursday. They have now won their last three outings, scoring seven goals and conceding three.

With 50 points from 34 games, Sao Paulo are eighth in the league andings, a point and a place off Atletico.

Meanwhile, Atletico returned to winning ways by seeing off Juventude at home. Before that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible nine points

Atletico head into the midweek game on a run of one win from their last four away outings, losing twice and drawing one since September.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head Wikipedia and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with Sao Paulo and Atletico Mineiro claiming 17 wins apiece from their previous 45 meetings.

The spoils have been shared on 11 occasions, including the last two.

Sao Paulo are on a three-game winning streak, dating back to a goalless draw against Palmeiras on October 16.

Atletico have won only one of their last four away games, losing twice and drawing one.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

With just one point separating Sao Paulo and Atletico, who are both in the mix for a Copa Libertadores qualification spot, a thrilling contest should ensue. Both teams are evenly matched on paper, so the spoils could be shared.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six meetings.)

