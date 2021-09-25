Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sao Paulo host Atletico Mineiro at the Cicero Pompue de Toledo Stadium in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday, with both teams having contrasting seasons so far.

Sao Paulo have had a disappointing season and are currently 12th in the league. Hernan Crespo's side have only managed to win one of their last six games across all competitions.

It will be a huge ask for them to get anything from the game against league leaders Atletico Mineiro on Sunday.

Atletico Mineiro have a seven-point lead at the top of the table and are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions. Cuca's side will go into Sunday's game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores last time out.

The Alvinegro will hope to continue their unbeaten streak with a win against Sao Paulo on Sunday.

Atletico Mineiro have a great opportunity to extend their lead at the the top of the table with a win against Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

It's hard to pick between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record as both teams have won two of their last five meetings.

Atletico Mineiro came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in June. Jair's first-half goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Costa will be a huge miss for Atletico Mineiro

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against America MG last time out.

Igor Vinicius, William, Walce and Luis Orejuela are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Igor Vinicius, William, Walce, Luis Orejuela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

Diego Costa picked up a thigh injury in the 0-0 draw against Palmeiras last time out, while Tche Tche will also miss the game due to suspension. Jefferson Savarino is still out injured.

Injured: Diego Costa, Jefferson Savarino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tche Tche

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Volpi; Reinaldo, Leo, Bruno Alves, Robert Arboleda; Lizeiro, Luan Santos, Rodrigo Nestor; Gabriel Sara, Luciano Neves, Emiliano Rigoni

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson, Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Nathan, Guga; Allan, Federico Zaracho; Eduardo Vargas, Ignacio Fernandez, Keno; Hulk

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

It's hard to see Atletico Mineiro losing this game based on the form the two teams are in.

We predict Atletico Mineiro will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

