Sao Paulo vs Ayacucho prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

Seeking to complete an unbeaten run in Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, Sao Paulo will play host to Ayacucho at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will look to bow out of the continental showpiece on a high. They sit third in the points table, picking up just four points from five games.

Sao Paulo failed to move atop the Brasileiro Serie A standings, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Corinthians on Sunday. The Tricolor Paulista are unbeaten in their last ten games across competitions, picking up five wins and as many draws .

Sao Paulo now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have secured a place in the playoffs. They sit atop the Group D standings with a five-point cushion over second-placed Everton.

Meanwhile, Ayacucho fell to a third-straight defeat last time out, when they were beaten 1-0 by Melgar in the Peruvian Liga 1.

They head into Thursday winless in their last nine outings across competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Jorge Wilstermann in April. Ayacucho, who have lost their last four games on the road, now face the stern test of taking on a spirited Sao Paulo side that has won 11 consecutive home games since March.

Sao Paulo vs Ayacucho Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Sao Paulo grinding out a slender 3-2 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D.

Ayacucho Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D.

Sao Paulo vs Ayacucho Team News

Sao Paulo

The Brazilian outfit will have to make do with the absence of Gabriel Sara and Andres Colorado, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Gabriel Sara, Andres Colorado.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ayacucho

Ayacucho will be without the services of Francisco Duclos, who has been ruled out because of a leg issue.

Injured: Francisco Duclos.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sao Paulo vs Ayacucho Predicted XIs

Sao Paulo (3-4-3): Thiago Couto; Rafinha, Miranda, Luizao; Emiliano Rigoni, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Welington; Nikao, Patrick, Eder.

Ayacucho (3-4-3): Andy Vidal; Hugo Magallanes, Aldair Salazar, Minzun Quina; Edinson Chavez, Emmanuel Paucar, Jose Antonio Parodi, Jose Guidino; Robert Ardiles, Carlos Olascuaga, Othoniel Arce.

Sao Paulo vs Ayacucho Prediction

Sao Paulo are firm favourites to come away with all three points, considering the visitors’ recent slump in form. The Brazilians have won 11 straight home outings. That run should continue on Thursday, with Sau Paulo to claim all three points.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Ayacucho.

