Sao Paulo vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2023

Sao Paulo and Bahia go head-to-head at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in round 17 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

The Tricolor Paulista head into the weekend on a run of five consecutive home wins across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Sao Paulo’s hopes of reaching the Copa do Brasil final suffered a blow on Wednesday when they fell to a 2-1 loss to Corinthians in the first leg of the semi-finals.

This followed a 2-1 loss against Cuiaba in Serie A on July 22 which saw their run of six consecutive games without defeat come to an end.

Dorival Júnior’s side are currently sixth in the league standings, level on 25 points with Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino.

Elsewhere, Bahia continued to struggle for results at the bottom end of the table as they were held to a goalless draw by Corinthians last time out.

Renato Paiva’s men have now gone seven consecutive games without a win across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras on June 22.

With 14 points from 16 matches, Bahia are currently 17th in the Serie A table, level on points with 18th-placed Coritiba.

Sao Paulo vs Bahia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The result have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 10 wins each in their previous 26 meetings.

Bahia are currently on a seven-game winless run, losing four and claiming three draws since June’s victory over Palmeiras.

Sao Paulo have won their last five home matches, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-0 loss against Palmeiras on June 11.

Paiva’s side are currently without a win in eight successive away matches, losing five and picking up three draws since May’s 1-0 victory at Vasco da Gama.

Sao Paulo vs Bahia Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium. Bahia’s current form is nothing to write home about and we predict the Tricolor Paulista will pick up a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Bahia

Sao Paulo vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last nine meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes)