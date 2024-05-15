Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Sao Paulo will invite Barcelona SC to Estádio do Morumbi in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The hosts have booked their place in the knockout round and will look to finish as the Group B toppers.

The hosts made it four wins on the trot in all competitions on Monday, with a 2-1 home win over Fluminense in the Brazilian Serie A. Goals from Damián Bobadilla and Robert Arboleda helped them register a comeback win after an own goal from Igor Vinícius gave Fluminense the lead.

The visitors cannot qualify for the knockout stage and will look to seal third place in the Group B standings and secure a place in the knockout round playoffs of the Copa Sudamericana. They lost 3-1 to Atletico Talleres in the Libertadores last week and played a 1-1 draw against Aucas in Ecuadorian LigaPro on Sunday.

Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off five times in the Libertadores thus far. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, leading 2-1 in wins and two games ending in draws.

Sao Paulo registered a comfortable 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture last month, keeping their third clean sheet against Barcelona SC.

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC Team News

Sao Paulo

Wellington Rato, Pablo Maia, and Rafinha are long-term absentees alongside Jonathan Calleri while Lucas Moura was not risked against Fluminense and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Wellington Rato, Pablo Maia, Rafinha, Welington, Jonathan Calleri

Doubtful: Lucas Moura

Suspended: None

Barcelona SC

Pedro Perlaza is linked with a move away from the club and has been left out of the squad for the match. Jefferson Stalin Arce and Walter Jhonnier Chalá were also not included in the squad that traveled to Brazil.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pedro Perlaza, Jefferson Stalin Arce, Walter Jhonnier Chalá

Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Diego Costa, Robert Arboleda, Alan Franco, Igor Vinícius; Damián Bobadilla, Alisson; Rodrigo Nestor, Ferreira, André Silva; Luciano

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Javier Burrai; Franklin Guerra, Carlos Rodríguez, Aníbal Chalá, Nicolás Ramírez; Leonai; Dixon Arroyo, Joao Joshimar Rojas, Damián Díaz, Fernando Gaibor; Adonis Preciado

Sao Paulo vs Barcelona SC

Tricolor Paulista have seen an upturn in form recently, winning six of their last seven games in all competitions. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, keeping one clean sheet in two games.

Ídolo del Ecuador are winless in their last two games in all competitions, scoring one goal each. They have endured a winless run in the Libertadores this term, suffering two losses in four games. Interestingly, they are winless in their last eight games in the competition and have just one win in two games.

With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, the hosts should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Barcelona SC