Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023

Sao Paulo entertain league leaders Botafogo at the Estadio do Morumbi in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (August 19).

The hosts recorded a 2-0 win over Corinthians in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal on Wednesday, completing a 3-2 aggregate victory. Sao Paulo are winless in four league outings and drew 1-1 at Flamengo last week. Pedro's last-gasp equaliser helped Flamengo take home a point after Lucas Moura had put Sao Paulo ahead in the 38th minute.

Botafogo, meanwhile, recorded a 3-1 win over Internacional in the league last week. Goals from Victor Sa, Luis Henrique and an own goal from Nicolas Hernandez helped them recover from a goal down.

They have a commanding 13-point lead over reigning champions Palmeiras in the standings and are 20 points ahead of Sao Paulo, who are ninth with 27 points.

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 44 times across competitions since 1994, with Sao Paulo leading 19-15.

Botafogo are on a four-game winning run against Sao Paulo and won 2-1 at home in their Serie A opener in April.

Botafogo are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions and have drawn their last three away games.

Sao Paulo have lost once at home in their last eight games across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

Botafogo have the best-attacking record (35 goals) and the best defensive record (11 goals conceded) in the league this season.

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Prediction

Sao Paulo have suffered just two defeats at home since April. They have won three of their last four home meetings against Botafogo. However, they're playing their fourth game in 10 days, so fatigue could be a factor.

Botafogo, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions. They have drawn their last three games, failing to score twice. Unlike Sao Paulo, they had a relatively relaxed match schedule and will play for the first time after six days.

Also considering their recent form against Sao Paulo, expect Botafogo to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-2 Botafogo

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist any time - Yes