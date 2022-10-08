Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Sao Paulo and Botafogo will battle for three points at the Estadio do Murumbi in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory at America MG in midweek. Aloisio put America ahead in the tenth minute, but Jonathan Calleri and Alisson scored in either half to help Rogerio Ceni's side to a comeback win.

Botafogo, meanwhile, triumphed at Avai in similar circumstances. Guilherme Campos put the hosts ahead from the spot in the 11th minute before Victor Cuesta equalised four minutes into the second half. Tiquinho Soares netted the winner to seal all three points for the visitors.

Sao Paulo and Botafogo are level on 40 points and sit in ninth and tenth spots respectively after 30 games, although the former has a game in hand. The Tricolor Paulista will play their outstanding game against Coritiba later this month.

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sao Paulo have 17 wins from their last 36 meetings against Botafogo, while eight games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June this year, where Botofago claimed a 1-0 victory at home.

Botafogo are on a four-game unbeaten run away form home and have won their last three games on the road.

Botafogo have the second-best away record in the league this season, garnering 24 points from 15 games.

Four of the last games in this fixture have seen one team fail to score.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in four games at home, winning the last three.

Three of Botafogo's last four games on the road have produced goals at both ends.

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Prediction

Sao Paulo are the bookmakers' favourites to win the game, but Botafogo's impressive record on the road highlights their threat.

The two teams have an almost identical record in the standings, so there's very little to choose between them.

Although either team could win the game, the spoils could be shared in a high scoring game.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-2 Botofago

Sao Paulo vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far