Sao Paulo vs Ceara prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Sao Paulo host Ceara at Morumbi in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Sao Paulo have been in great form of late and are currently 3rd in the league, two points off the top of the table. Rogerio Ceni's side are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Ceara on Sunday.

Ceara, on the other hand, are currently 19th in the table, three points off safety. Dorival Junior's side have also been in good form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Sao Paulo on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make form an exciting matchup.

Sao Paulo vs Ceara Head-to-Head

Neither side have a clear advantage based on the recent head-to-head record, with all of their last five meetings having ended in draws.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in October 2021. Jonathan Calleri cancelled out Fabinho's first-half opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Ceara Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Sao Paulo vs Ceara Team News

Erick will be a huge miss for Ceara

Sao Paulo

Alisson will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Nikao, Andres Colorado and Gabriel Sara are all out injured.

Injured: Nikao, Andres Colorado, Gabriel Sara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alisson

Ceara

Richard Coelho and Erick are both suspended for the game. Dentinho is a doubt, while Leo Rafael, Fernando Sobral, Jael and Bulu are all out injured.

Injured: Leo Rafael, Fernando Sobral, Jael, Bulu

Doubtful: Dentinho

Suspended: Richard Coelho, Erick

Sao Paulo vs Ceara Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jandrei; Leo, Robert Arboleda, Diego; Reinaldo, Nestor, Igor Gomer, Igor Vinicius; Patrick, Luciano Neves; Jonathan Calleri

Ceara Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Ricardo; Bruno Pacheco, Gabriel, Messias, Michel; Vinicius Lima, Rodrigo Lindoso, Wescley; Stiven Mendoza, Iury, Ze Roberto

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Sao Paulo vs Ceara Prediction

Both sides have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday. However, Sao Paulo are clearly the better side in terms of quality and that should be enough to get them past Ceara on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Sao Paulo coming away with the win.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Ceara

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adit Jaganathan