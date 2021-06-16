Sao Paulo vs Chapecoense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sao Paulo will face off against Chapecoense at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo on Wednesday evening.

The two teams have an identical record, as they have managed to earn just one point from three matches played.

Sao Paulo's poor form has been surprising, to say the least, considering the team finished in fourth place last season. They lost their last game in the league to Atletico Mineiro 1-0, with Jair Rodrigues Junior scoring the only goal of the match.

Meanwhile, Chapecoense played out a goalless draw against Ceara in their most recent fixture. Verdao have struggled offensively so far, managing to score just one goal in the three games they have played.

Sao Paulo vs Chapecoense Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo and Chapecoense have played 12 games against each other, with the former prevailing in four of those encounters. Chapecoense have won four games, while four matches have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in November 2019, with Sao Paulo inflicting a 3-0 away defeat upon Chapecoense. Bruno Alves, Vitor and Antony Matheus dos Santos registered their names on the scoresheet as Chapecoense failed to answer back.

Sao Paulo form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Chapecoense form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi, and more

Sao Paulo vs Chapecoense Team News

Sao Paulo

Dani Alves and Martin Benitez are the two injury doubts for Sao Paulo. Sao Paulo will miss the services of Robert Arboleda, who is on national team duty with Ecuador.

Injured: Dani Alves and Martin Benitez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Robert Arboleda

Depois do empate contra o Ceará, o Verdão voltou aos trabalhos nesta segunda-feira.



O foco é total no duelo contra o São Paulo, que acontece na próxima quarta-feira (16), no Morumbi!



📷 Márcio Cunha | ACF #VamosChape #OrgulhoDeSerChape pic.twitter.com/sG3SHCRSqN — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) June 14, 2021

Chapecoense

Alan Santos, Leo Gomes and Mike are expected to miss the clash against Chapecoense through injuries. Ezequiel and Joilson's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Alan Santos, Leo Gomes and Mike

Doubtful: Ezequiel and Joilson

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Chapecoense Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tiago Volpi; Leo, Miranda, Bruno Alves; Igor Vinicius, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Reinaldo; Luciano, Pablo, Gabriel Sara

Chapecoense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tiepo; Matheus Ribeiro, Derlan, Laercio, Busanello; Lima, Ronei, Moises Ribeiro; Fabinho, Perotti, Fernandinho

Sao Paulo vs Chapecoense Prediction

Hernan Crespo's team have struggled so far this season. It could be another frustrating evening for Tricolor Paulista considering how poor the team have been in front of goal.

Chapecoense's forwards haven't been able to find their shooting boots either, which means a scoreless draw is likely on the cards.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 0-0 Chapecoense

Edited by Peter P