Sao Paulo vs Cobresal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024

Sao Paulo and Cobresal will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Talleres Cordoba in their opening game of the tournament last week. Ruiz Rodriguez broke the deadlock for the hosts in first-half injury time while Ruben Botta doubled their lead in the 53rd minute. Luciano halved the deficit in the 66th minute but the fightback never materialized.

Cobresal, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Universidad Catolica in the Chilean Primera Division. Gonzalo Tapia was the star of the show as he broke the deadlock in the third minute before turning provider for Fernando Zampedri on the half-hour mark.

The Miners will turn their focus back to the Libertadores where they kick-started their tournament with a 1-1 draw at home to Barcelona SC.

The stalemate left them joint-second in Group B on one point. Sao Paulo are bottom on zero points.

Sao Paulo vs Cobresal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Sao Paulo's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cobresal are currently on a nine-game winless streak in all competitions (six losses).

Four of Cobresal's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Cobresal's last five games have been level at halftime.

Sao Paulo vs Cobresal Prediction

Sao Paulo have lost their last two games. The first of those came in a shock elimination at home by Novorizontino in the quarterfinal of the Paulista. They followed this up with another defeat in the Libertadores, leaving them playing catch-up in the early part of the group stage.

Cobresal, for their part, are on an even worse run of form. El Milagro del Desierto have not won a game in any competition this season and currently find themselves rock-bottom of the Chilean Primera Division.

Anything other than victory would be unacceptable to Sao Paulo fans and would increase the pressure on manager Thiago Carpini. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 4-1 Cobresal

Sao Paulo vs Cobresal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sao Paulo to score over 1.5 goals