Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2023

Sao Paulo will host Corinthians at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil semifinal clash.

The home side have struggled for results on the domestic stage of late despite their exploits in the Copa Sudamericana. They played out a 1-1 draw against Flamengo in the Brasileiro Serie A last time out, with Lucas Moura scoring his first goal since his return to the club earlier in the month to give Sao Paulo the lead before their opponents scored a leveler from the penalty spot deep into additional time.

Corinthians, on the other hand, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment after a torrid start to their season. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Coritiba last time out with Gil, Yuri Alberto and Wesley all getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win in the first-leg clash between the two sides last month, with Renato Augusto scoring a brace for Timao, and they will be looking to finish the job on the road this week.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 110 meetings between Sao Paulo and Corinthians. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 42 times. There have been 39 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Corinthians are three-time winners of the domestic cup while finishing runner-ups four times.

All seven of Sao Paulo's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction

Sao Paulo are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing four of their five games prior. They have lost just one of their last eight games on home turf and will be looking to turn the tie around this weekend to clinch their first Copa do Brasil final appearance since 2000.

Corinthians are on an 11-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight wins and three draws in that period. They are undefeated in their last five away games and should hold on to their first-leg advantage this week.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Corinthians

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last six matchups)