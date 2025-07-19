Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Sao Paulo will invite local rivals Corinthians to Estádio do Morumbi in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won just two of their 14 games and are 16th in the standings with 13 points. Timão have fared slightly better with five wins and are in 11th place with 19 points.

Tricolor Paulista are on a five-game winless run in Serie A. They ended their losing streak after four games earlier this week, as they were held to a 2-2 stalemate by RB Bragantino. André Silva bagged a brace with fellow striker Luciano providing assists for both goals.

The visitors returned to winning ways after five games in their previous outing, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Ceara. Talles Magno scored the only goal of the game in the 71st minute.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and contest the Clássico Majestoso. They have met 363 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 133 wins. Tricolor Paulista have 114 wins and 116 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Campeonato Paulista in January, and O Clube da Fé registered a 3-1 home win.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have suffered five losses in the Brazilian Serie A this season.

The hosts have lost four of their last five league games. They have also conceded two goals apiece in these losses.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

Timão have won just one of their last eight meetings against the hosts.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction

Tricolor Paulista have registered just two wins in the Brazilian Serie A this season, with both wins registered at home. They are on a four-game winning streak at home in this fixture, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form.

Timão registered their first win since May in their previous outing. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three games and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring records, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Corinthians

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

