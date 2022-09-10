Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11, 2022

Sao Paulo will host Corinthians at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo in round 26 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors head into the Classico Majestoso unbeaten in six games against the Tricolor Paulista and will look to extend their fine record.

Sao Paulo claimed a 2-0 second leg victory over Atletico Goianiense on Thursday to salvage a 3-3 aggregate draw before winning on penalties to reach th eCopa Sudamericana final.

They have now returned to the Brasileiro Serie A, where they are on a three-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible nine. With 30 points from 25 games, Sao Paulo are 13th in the league standings, level on points with Fortaleza in the final Copa Sudamericana qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Corinthians failed to make it two wins from two last time out, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Internacional. That followed a 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino on August 30, which snapped their two-game winless run.

With 43 points from 25 games, Corinthians are third in the Brasileiro Serie A standings, eight points off first-placed Palmeiras.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Since the first edition of the Clássico Majestoso in 1930, Sunday’s matchup will mark the latest edition of the heated intrastate rivalry between the two Sao Paulo teams.

With 131 wins from their previous 352 games, Corinthians have a superior record in this fixture.

Sao Paulo have picked up 109 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 112 occasions.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in 11 home games against Corinthians in the league, claiming six wins and five draws.

However, they are winless in their last three Brasileiro Serie A games, picking up one draw and losing twice. They have managed just one win in ten league games since July.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction

While Corinthians find themselves in the upper echelons of the standings, Sao Paulo have been dominant at home against them. That run should continue for the Tricolor Paulista, who should claim all three points.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Corinthians

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo

Tip 2: First to score - Sao Paulo (Sao Paulo have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Corinthians.)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

