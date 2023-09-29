Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023

Sao Paulo welcome local rivals Corinthians to the Estadio do Morumbi in a mid-table Brazilian Serie A clash on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts snapped their eight-game winless Serie A run on Wednesday, beting Coritiba 2-1, thanks to first-half goals from Alan Franco and Luciano. Sao Paulo are tenth in the league table with 31 points.

Corinthians, meanwhile, recorded their first win in six league games last week by beating Botafogo 1-0 at home. Gil's 59th-minute strike helped them beat the league leaders to move to 11th in the standings, trailing Sao Paulo by a point.

They drew 1-1 with Fortaleza in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Corithians lead 133-110 overall.

They last met in the Copa do Brasil semifinls last month, which Sao Paulo won 3-2 on aggregate. They went on to win the cup for the first time earlier this month.

The two teams have met four times in 2023, with Corinthians winning twice and losing once. Their reverse fixture in Serie A in May ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sao Paulo have one win in five home games across competitions, while Corinthians have one win in their last seven away games.

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Prediction

Sao Paulo have two wins in nine games across competitions, with one of them coming at home. At home, they have one win - on Wednesday - in their last three meetings against Corinthians.

The hosts have scored in their last seven home games against Corinthians, keeping three clean sheets.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have lost once in nine games across competitions. They have had just two wins since July, with both coming away from home, though.

They travel to face Fortaleza in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, so manager Mano Menezes might not field his best XI here.

Nevertheless, considering the recent form of both teams, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Corinthians

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano to score or assist any time - Yes