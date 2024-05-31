Sao Paulo vs Cruzeiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Sao Paulo will host Cruzeiro at the Estádio MorumBIS on Sunday in another round of the 2024 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side look to have found their feet after a shaky start to their league campaign and now sit fifth in the table with 10 points from six matches.

They beat Fluminense 2-1 in their last league outing, falling behind midway through the first half to an Igor Vinicius own goal before Damian Bobadilla and Robert Arboleda got on the scoresheet to secure a deserved victory for Luis Zubeldia's men.

Cruzeiro have enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign and are level on points with their weekend opponents despite playing a game less. They beat Atletico Goianiense 1-0 in their last league match, with former West Bromwich Albion man Matheus Pereira netting a late winner from outside the area.

Sao Paulo vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head

There have been 78 meetings between Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro. The hosts have won 39 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last November which the hosts won 1-0 via a late winner from Luciano.

Sao Paulo Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Cruzeiro Form Guide in Brasileirao Serie A: W-W-L-D-W

Sao Paulo vs Cruzeiro Team News

Sao Paulo

Rafinha, Wellington Rato, Pablo Maia and James Rodriguez are all out with injuries and will not feature for the home team this weekend. Welington came off injured against Tallares and is a doubt for Sunday's game.

Injured: Rafinha, Wellington Rato, Pablo Maia, James Rodriguez

Doubtful: Welington

Suspended: None

Cruzeiro

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of the weekend clash including Matheus Vital, Arthur Gomes, Rafael Bilu and Juan Dinneno, who are all dealing with injuries.

Injured: Matheus Vital, Arthur Gomes, Rafael Bilu, Juan Dinneno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Cruzeiro Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Igor Vinicius, Robert Arboleda, Alan Franco, Patryck; Damian Bobadilla, Alisson; Rodrigo Nestor, Luciano, Lucas Moura; Juan

Cruzeiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anderson; William, Ze Ivaldo, Joao Marcelo, Marlon; Lucas Silva, Lucas Romero; Gabriel Veron, Matheus Pereira, Alvaro Barreal; Rafael Silva

Sao Paulo vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Sao Paulo are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won three of their last four home games and are slight favorites for the weekend clash.

Cruzeiro are on a brilliant five-game winning streak after winning just one of their previous eight. They are undefeated in their last three away matches and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Cruzeiro