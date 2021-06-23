Sao Paulo vs Cuiaba prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sao Paulo and Cuiaba's search for their first win continues as the two sides play each other in Brasileiro Serie A action on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo are 18th in the league standings, having managed just two points from five matches played. They have drawn two games and lost three. Sao Paulo's last match was against Chapecoense, which ended 1-1.

Eder opened the scoring for the hosts with a 13th-minute strike, but a red card was shown to Rodrigo Nestor in the 41st minute, allowing Chapecoense back into the game. The visitors answered with a goal in the second half, rescuing a point away from home.

Sao Paulo were one of the best teams in the division last season, which saw them finish fourth in the league. The team find themselves in the relegation zone and manager Hernan Crespo will be hoping a positive result against Cuiaba can help turn their season around.

Meanwhile, Cuiaba succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to Fluminense in their most recent league fixture. Gabriel Texeira scored the solitary goal of the game, as the result left Cuiaba reeling in 17th spot on the table with two draws and a loss.

Sao Paulo vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head

Wednesday's meeting will be the first competitive match between these two sides.

Sao Paulo form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Cuiaba form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Sao Paulo vs Cuiaba Team News

Sao Paulo

Daniel Alves, Hernanes, William and Miranda will miss the clash against Cuiaba due to injuries. Robert Arboleda will be unavailable for selection as he is on international duty with Ecuador.

Injured: Daniel Alves, Hernanes, William and Miranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Robert Arboleda

Cuiaba

Cuiaba do not have any injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Cuiaba Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tiago Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Leo, Bruno Alves, Reinaldo; Emiliano Rigoni, Liziero, Welington, Gabriel Sara; Luciano, Pablo

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter; Lucas Hernandez, Marllon, Paulao, Uendel; Pepe, Uilian Correia, Auremir; Felipe Marques, Elton, Clayson

Sao Paulo vs Cuiaba Prediction

Both teams have struggled to perform well this season and will be looking to register their first win of the campaign. The hosts are slight favorites considering the strength of their starting lineup.

Sao Paulo should manage to collect all three points when the two sides take to the pitch on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Cuiaba

