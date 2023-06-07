Sao Paulo vs Deportes Tolima Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2023

Sao Paulo will host Deportes Tolima at the Estadio Morumbi on Thursday in another round of the group stages of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season but have shown solidity on the continental stage. They picked up a 2-0 win over Venezuelan side Academia Puerto Cabello in their last group game, with Wellington Rato scoring the opener before Alisson came off the bench to seal the win.

Sao Paulo sit atop the group table with 10 points from four games. They will all but seal a last-16 spot with maximum points this week and will be looking to do just that.

Tolima have struggled for results of late and are on the verge of exiting the Copa Sudamericana group stages. They played out a goalless draw against Argentine outfit Tigre in their last continental outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

The visitors sit third in their group with five points from an obtainable 12 and must win this week to retain any hope of advancement.

Sao Paulo vs Deportes Tolima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Sao Paulo and Tolima. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in the reverse fixture last month which ended goalless.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games.

Tolima are one of four teams in the Colombian top-flight this season without a win away from home.

All four of Sao Paulo's league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Soberano are one of three teams in the Copa Sudamericana this season yet to concede a goal.

Sao Paulo vs Deportes Tolima Prediction

Sao Paulo's latest result ended a 13-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last seven home games and will be looking forward to Thursday's clash.

Tolima are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They are winless in their last five away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Deportes Tolima

Sao Paulo vs Deportes Tolima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)

