Sao Paulo vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sao Paulo and Flamengo will battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Fortaleza on Wednesday. Martin Benitez scored an equalizer for the visitors to cancel out Robson's 59th-minute goal.

Flamengo cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bahia on home turf. Gabriel Barbosa, Michael and Andreas Pereira all got on the scoresheet in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

The victory saw Rubro-Negro move to 57 points from 30 matches, which is good enough for third place. Sao Paulo sit in 14th spot on 38 points.

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo have 16 wins from their last 40 matches against Flamengo. Sunday's visitors were victorious on 11 occasions while 13 matches in the past have ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in July when Bruno Henrique's hat-trick in the space of seven minutes inspired Flamengo to a rousing 5-1 victory on home turf.

The hosts have won two of their last five league games. Flamego are on a five-game unbeaten run.

Sao Paulo form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Flamego form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo Team News

Sao Paulo

Robert Arboleda is currently with the Ecuadorian national team on international duty.

Luan Santos (thigh), Antonio Galeano (ankle), William (knee) and Walce (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries. Rodrigo Nestor, Wellington and Gabriel Sara have been suspended.

Injuries: Luan Santos, Antonio Galeano, William, Walce

Suspension: Gabriel Sara, Wellington, Rodrigo Nestor

Unavailable: Robert Arboleda

Flamengo

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (thigh), Filipe Luis (calf), Diego Alves and Pedro (knee) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Chile full-back Mauricio Isla is currently away on international duty while Diego will serve out his suspension for the red card he received against Chapecoense.

Injuries: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Filipe Luis, Pedro, Diego Alves

Suspension: Diego

Unavailable: Mauricio Isla

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Volpi (GK); Leo, Miranda, Bruno Alves; Reinaldo, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Martin Benitez, Igor Vinicius; Emiliano Rigoni, Jonathan Calleri

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Souza (GK); Ramon, David Luiz, Rodrigo Caio, Rodenei; Michael Delgado, Willian Arao, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

Sao Paulo vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo still have a slim shot at winning the title but have little margin for error in the final few weeks of the campaign. If the defending champions are to successfully retain their league crown, victory here is imperative.

Sao Paulo are relatively safe, although their five-point cushion to the relegation zone is far from a safety net. The home side will be looking to secure maximum points to steer further clear of the dropzone.

Games involving Sao Paulo tend to be cagey but Flamengo's free-flowing attack should have little trouble creating chances. We are backing the visitors to secure a win in a high-scoring game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-3 Flamengo

Edited by Shardul Sant