Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Sao Paulo will resume their Brazilian Serie A campaign this weekend when they welcome Fluminense to the Morumbi Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams took part in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil during the week, where they booked their places in the quarterfinals. Sao Paulo met their local rivals Palmeiras on Tuesday. The two-legged fixture ended 2-2 on aggregate, but Sao Paulo won 4-3 on penalties.

Fluminense, meanwhile, made it six wins in a row across competitions, recording 3-0 win in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil for a 5-1 aggregate win. Four wins in a row in league fixtures have helped Fluminense climb up to fifth place in the standings, while Sao Paulo are in seventh place.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times across competitions since 1995. The fixture has been closely contested, with as many as 15 games ending in a draw. Sao Paulo have a slight advantage in wins, leading their Rio de Janeiro-baed rivals19-16.

Fluminense have just one win at the Morumbi since 2015. Four of the last seven meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have ended in draws.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Fluminense's last five away games in the league.

Both teams head into the fixture in solid form and are undefeated in their last seven games across competitions. Sao Paulo have four wins in this period, while Fluminense have recorded six wins on the spin.

The hosts have played eight stalemates in the league, and only 17th-placed Cerea have drawn more this season (9).

Fluminense have played just three draws this season, fewer than any other team in the competition.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction

Sao Paulo have an impressive record in home fixtures this season, suffering just two losses across competitions. They have scored in all but one Brazilian Serie A game at home and are unlikely to suffer a defeat here.

Fluzao have scored just six goals in their seven games this season, picking up just three wins, so they might fall short here. The two teams will probably rotate their squad after their involvement in midweek in the Copa do Brasil and will be more than happy to settle for a point.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Fluminense.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Fluminense to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: German Cano to score anytime - Yes.

