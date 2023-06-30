Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

Sao Paulo are set to play Fluminense on Saturday at the Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Sao Paulo come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Tigre in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. Second-half goals from attacker Juan and midfielder Wellington Rato secured the win for Sao Paulo. Centre-back Brian Alexis Leizza was sent off in the first half for Tigre.

Fluminense, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Sporting Cristal in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. A goal from veteran Argentine attacker German Cano for Fluminense was canceled out by a goal from Brazilian attacker Brenner for Sporting Cristal.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fluminense have won 12 games, lost eight and drawn eight.

Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri has six goal contributions in 10 league starts for Sao Paulo this season.

Attacker Luciano has five goal contributions in nine league starts for Sao Paulo this season.

Midfielder Ganso has six goal contributions in nine league starts for Fluminense this season.

Argentine attacker German Cano has scored three goals in 10 league starts for Fluminense this season.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction

Sao Paulo are currently 11th in the league and have lost three of their last five league games. West Ham United fans will be familiar with Jonathan Calleri; the 29-year-old scored only one goal during his time with the English club but the Argentine striker has done well in Brazil and has been a consistent goalscorer for Sao Paulo.

Marcos Paulo, on loan from Atletico Madrid, previously spent time at Fluminense; and the 22-year-old could prove to be important in this game.

Fluminense, on the other hand, are fifth in the league and have won two of their last five league games. Ganso will be a familiar name to many football fans; the midfielder was touted to become one of the best midfielders in the world at one point and represented clubs like Sao Paulo and Sevilla. The Brazil international has had a good start to the season.

They also have Felipe Melo in midfield. The former Juventus and Inter Milan player is known for his feisty attitude and has immense experience, having spent multiple years in Europe.

Fluminense should edge past Sao Paulo.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-0 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Fluminense

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Fluminense to keep a clean sheet- yes

