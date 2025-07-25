Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Sao Paulo will host Fluminense at the Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have picked up good results in the league in recent games and have climbed up to 12th place in the table with 19 points from 16 matches.

They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 away win over struggling Juventude in their last match, with Luciano scoring a late winner to continue his rich vein of form.

Fluminense, meanwhile, enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign but they seem to have lost their way upon returning from the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States earlier in the month. They were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Palmeiras last time out, with veteran striker German Cano opening the scoring from the spot in the first half before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points.

The visitors sit four places above their weekend opponents in the league standings, but have managed just one more point and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track on Sunday.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 75 meetings between the two teams. Sao Paulo have won 34 of those games while Fluminense have won 23 times, with their other 18 contests ending level.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last four contests, with Fluminense running out 2-0 winners in the most recent edition.

Sao Paulo have scored 15 goals in the Brasileirao Serie A this term, the joint-highest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

The visitors, meanwhile, have scored 16 league goals this season, the joint-fewest of any team in the top half.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction

Tricolor Paulista are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous six outings. They have lost just two home games since the start of March and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Flu are on a four-game losing streak after going undefeated in their previous 11 outings. They are without a win at the MorumBIS since 2019 and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-0 Fluminense

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

