Sao Paulo vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Sao Paulo will invite Fluminense to Estádio do Morumbi in the Brazilian Serie A on Monday. The hosts are unbeaten in the league since suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games while the visitors have just one win in five games.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games on Wednesday with a 3-1 away win over Cobresal. Goals from Luciano, Rodrigo Nestor, and Jonathan Calleri helped them register a comeback win in the Copa Libertadores. It was their third consecutive 3-1 win in all competitions, having defeated Vitoria in Serie A last week.

The visitors won 1-0 away at Colo Colo in the Libertadores on Thursday, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to three games. In their previous league outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Atletico Mineiro.

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 131 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 56 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 48 wins and 27 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 1-0 home wins in their two Brazilian Serie A meetings last season.

Sao Paulo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Team News

Sao Paulo

Lucas Moura has recovered from a muscle injury but faces a late fitness test. Welington remains sidelined with an injury while Michel Araújo is suspended. Araújo is on loan from Fluminense and is thus ineligible to play anyway.

Wellington Rato, Pablo Maia, and Rafinha remain long-term absentees while Jonathan Calleri picked up a knock against Cobresal and is sidelined until the month's end.

Injured: Wellington Rato, Pablo Maia, Rafinha, Lucas Moura, Welington, Jonathan Calleri

Doubtful: Lucas Moura

Suspended: Michel Araújo

Fluminense

Douglas Costa picked up a thigh injury against Colo Colo and will sit this one out. Gabriel Pires was back in training after three months but is not yet an option for coach Fernando Diniz. Paulo Henrique Ganso will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Douglas Costa, Gabriel Pires

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paulo Henrique Ganso

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Diego Costa, Robert Arboleda, Alan Franco, Igor Vinícius; Damián Bobadilla, Alisson; Rodrigo Nestor, Ferreira, André Silva; Luciano

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fábio; Guga, Felipe Melo, Manoel, Diogo Barbosa; Matheus Martinelli, Lima, Renato Augusto; Jan Lucumí, Jhon Arias, Germán Cano

Sao Paulo vs Fluminense Prediction

Tricolor Paulista have been in good touch recently, recording three wins on the trot. Interestingly, all three wins were registered in away games and they have just one win in their last seven home games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins.

Fluzão are unbeaten in their last three games, keeping two clean sheets. They have won their last two away games, keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Considering the absentee list for both teams and their recent hectic schedule, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Fluminense