Sao Paulo vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Sao Paulo will host Goias on Saturday in the 19th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The Soberano have had mixed results this season, picking up 25 points from 18 games to sit in tenth place in the league standings. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Internacional in their last game. Sao Paolo from behind to draw level on three occasions as both sides displayed impressive prowess in the final third.

Goias, meanwhile, have struggled for form of late; they're 14th in the league table with 21 points from 18 games. They were beaten 3-2 by Fluminense in their game. Goais looked set to come away with a famous comeback win after Nicolas thumped in a long-range strike late in the second half. However, Fluminense reclaimed the lead with a quickfire double five minutes from time.

Goais are just three points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Sao Paulo vs Goias Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Sao Paulo and Goias. The hosts have won 18 of those games, while Goias have won 12 times. There have been only two draws between the two teams.

The Soberano have won four of their last five games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous six.

All but one of Sao Paulo's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Goias have lost five games on the road this season, the third-most in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Sao Paulo have played ten league draws this season, the most in the Brazilian top flight.

Sao Paulo vs Goias Prediction

Sao Paulo are winless in their last four games across competitions and have won just one of their last seven in the league. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four matches at home and will look to capitalise on that this weekend.

Goias, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games, winning just two of their last 11 games across competitions. They have struggled on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Goias.

Sao Paulo vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in six of the Soberano's last seven games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last eight matchups between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals).

