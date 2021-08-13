Sao Paulo vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Two Brazilian heavyweights face off on Sunday as Sao Paulo welcome Grêmio to the Morumbi Stadium.

Grêmio will look to exact revenge on the hosts after Sao Paulo picked up a win and a draw in their two Serie A encounters in the 2020-21 season.

Sao Paulo continued their impressive run of results in the Copa Libertadores as they held reigning champions Palmeiras to a 1-1 draw in the first of their two-legged quarter-final clash.

In a heated contest, Luan gave Tricolor Paulista a 54th-minute lead, but Patrick de Paula scored his second goal of the tournament to hand Palmeiras a vital away goal.

Back at home, Sao Paulo claimed an impressive 2-1 victory away to Atletico Paranaense to rise one place above the Serie A relegation zone.

That followed a 2-1 victory over second tier Vasco da Gama to set up a Copa do Brasil quarter-final clash with Fortaleza.

Hernan Crespo’s men have picked up three wins and two draws from their last five outings across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Meanwhile, Grêmio moved on from their 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Chapecoense last time out.

Sandwiched between the two league games was a 1-0 victory over Serie B side Vitoria in the Copa do Brasil knockout stage.

However, Luiz Felipe Scolari’s side have struggled to impress for most of the season and currently find themselves in the relegation zone. They have picked up the second fewest points so far, with 10 points from 19 games.

Sao Paulo vs Grêmio Head-To-Head

With 16 wins from their last 40 encounters, Sao Paulo head into the game as the superior side in this fixture. The visitors have picked up two fewer victories, while 10 games have ended in draws.

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Grêmio Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Sao Paulo vs Grêmio Team News

Sao Paulo

The hosts will be without the services of Eder, Marquinhos, William and Luciano through injuries. Martin Benitez will serve the last of his three-game domestic suspension after picking up a red card in the game against Vasco da Gama.

Injured: Eder, Marquinhos, William, Luciano

Suspended: Martin Benitez

Grêmio

Gremio will still have to cope with several key players missing. Diego Souza, Leo Gomes, Walter Kennemann, Guilherme Guedes and Ferreira will all miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Diego Souza, Leo Gomes, Walter Kennemann, Guilherme Guedes, Ferreira

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo vs Grêmio Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tiago Volpi; Daniel Alves, Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo; Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni, Pablo

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gabriel Chapeco; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Ruan, Bruno Cortez; Lucas Silva, Darlan; Alisson, Douglas Costa, Leo Pereira; Miguel Borja

Sao Paulo vs Grêmio Prediction

Despite their struggles, Sao Paulo and Grêmio are two of the best and biggest sides in the Brazilian division and we expect a riveting contest.

However, we are tipping Sao Paulo to claim the win as they head into the game in stronger form.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Grêmio

