Sao Paulo vs Independiente Valle Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Sao Paulo and Independiente Valle will face off at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in the Copa Sudamericana final on Saturday (October 1).

Sao Paulo beat Atletico Goianiense in a hard-fought all-Brazilian semifinal, which was decided on penalties. They won 4-2 in the shootout to ensure one Brazilian team would reach the final in the Argentinian city of Cordoba; there were two in the title match last year.

Tricolor Paulista's only Copa Sudamericana triumph came a decade ago - in 2012 - as they seek their second title, but Independiente would be no pushovers. They have shown incredible quality thus far.

The Ecuadorian champions are not new to the competition, having participated five times and winning the title in 2019. In the quarterfinals, they crushed Venezuelan side Deportivo Tachira 5-1 before handing Peruvian club Melgar a 6-0 drubbing in the semifinals.

Los Negriazules don’t have serious injury concerns unlike Sao Paulo. Only one player has been reported doubtful for the final for the Ecuadorian side. The Brazilian team have six reported injuries, including left winger Caio, but their solid bench strength should help them hold out.

Sao Paulo vs Independiente Valle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have never met each other in any competition before.

Sao Paulo have scored 25 goals in this year’s competition and conceded 11.

Sao Paulo have won the Copa Libertadores - the highest competition in South American club football – three times (1992, 1993, 2005).

Independiente joined the Copa Sudamericana after failing to progress beyond the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Sao Paulo have won three times in their last five games, losing and drawing once apiece. Independiente have also recorded three wins, one draw and one loss.

Form Guide: Sao Paulo: W-W-L-D-W; Independiente Valle: W-D-W-W-L.

Sao Paulo vs Independiente Valle Prediction

Despite their injury woes, Sao Paulo still have top performers like five-goal Luciano, who are capable of deciding the fate of games.

Independiente have conceded fewer goals due to their robust defense, which will need to come good against Sao Paulo. Nevertheless, the Brazilian side's huge experience in continental competitions gives them an edge.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-0 Independiente Valle

Sao Paulo vs Independiente Valle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Sao Paulo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Independiente Valle to score - No

