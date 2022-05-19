Sao Paulo vs Jorge Wilstermann prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

Sao Paulo will be looking to confirm their place in the next round of the Copa Sudamericana when they play host to Jorge Wilstermann at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium on Thursday.

The Bolivian outfit, meanwhile, are currently rooted to the bottom of the group standings and will head into the game seeking to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Sao Paulo maintained their fine string of results as they came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Cuiaba in Brazil's Serie A last Sunday.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last eight outings across all competitions, picking up four wins and four draws since a 3-1 loss at Flamengo on April 17.

They have now turned their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far and sit at the top of Group D with 10 points from four games.

In stark contrast, Jorge Wilstermann are currently rooted to the bottom of the group table after picking up just two points so far.

The Bolivian side head into Friday’s game unbeaten in each of their last four games in all competitions, picking up one win and three draws since a 3-2 defeat to Independiente Petrolero on May 1.

However, they have failed to taste victory in four consecutive away games, while managing just two wins on the road since the turn of the year.

Sao Paulo vs Jorge Wilstermann Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Sao Paulo picking up a 3-1 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

Sao Paulo Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Jorge Wilstermann Form Guide: D-D-L-D-W

Sao Paulo vs Jorge Wilstermann Team News

Sao Paulo

The hosts will take to the pitch without Andrés Colorado and Gabriel Sara, who have been sidelined through muscle and ankle injuries respectively. Talles Costa is currently suspended.

Injured: Andrés Colorado and Gabriel Sara

Suspended: Talles Costa

Jorge Wilstermann

There are no known injury concerns for Jorge Wilstermann, giving manager Sergio Migliaccio the luxury of a relatively full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: Robson dos Santos

Sao Paulo vs Jorge Wilstermann Predicted XI

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jandrei; Rafinha, Robert Arboleda, Leo, Welington; Alisson, Pablo Maia, Patrick; Igor Gomes, Luciano Neves, Marquinhos

Jorge Wilstermann Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bruno Poveda; Maximiliano Ortíz, Santiago Echeverria, Edemir Rodriguez, Ronny Montero, Luis Rodríguez; Moisés Villarroel, Rodrigo Morales, José Vargas; Humberto Osorio, Serginho

Sao Paulo vs Jorge Wilstermann Prediction

Friday’s game sees two sides in contrasting form go head-to-head, with Sao Paulo being the clearly superior side. We are backing the Brazilian outfit to come away with all three points and secure their place in the knockout stages.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Jorge Wilstermann

