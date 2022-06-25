Sao Paulo vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th June 2022

In Brasileiro Serie A action this weekend, Sao Paulo will host Juventude on Sunday.

Sao Paulo have struggled for form in the league recently after a fairly decent start to their campaign. They were beaten 2-1 by Palmeiras in their last game, with Patrick's early strike getting cancelled out by a quickfire double from their opponents in injury time.

The Soberano have picked up 18 points from 13 games this season and sit mid-table in tenth place. They will now look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Juventude, meanwhile, are in poor form at the moment and find themselves in the relegation zone as the midway point of the season approaches. They faced Atletico Goianiense in their last game and looked set to end their losing streak. Juventude were a goal up at the break before William Matheus' dismissal saw their opponents come back to win 3-1.

Juventude sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just ten points from 13 games. They will be desperate to pick up maximum points this weekend as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Sao Paulo vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Sao Paulo and Juventude. The hosts have won half of those games, while Juventude have won four. Their other five matchups have ended in draws.

Sao Paulo are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture, keeping just one shutout in their last 12.

The Soberano have picked up the second-most points on home turf in the Brasileiro Serie A this season. All four of their league wins have come at home.

Sao Paulo vs Juventude Prediction

Sao Paulo are on a run of back-to-back league defeats and have won just one of their last seven. They have, however, lost just one league game on home turf this season and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Sunday.

Juventude have lost their last four games on the bounce and have won just one of their last seven in the competition. Their leaky defence has been a major source of concern this season and could cost them the weekend clash.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-0 Juventude.

Sao Paulo vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sao Paulo.

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the Soberano's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3 - Jonathan Calleri to score anytime: YES (The former West Ham United striker is the league's top scorer with nine goals) .

